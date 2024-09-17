Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys New Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 82,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 525.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22,920.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CZR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna reissued a “negative” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.14.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 1.4 %

CZR stock opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.96. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $52.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average of $37.91.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.68). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

