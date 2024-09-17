Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys 75,165 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,165 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 0.12% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $5,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSLV. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 7.4% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,295,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,579,000 after acquiring an additional 362,573 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,710,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,466,000 after purchasing an additional 148,378 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 2,187,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,717,000 after purchasing an additional 118,657 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,066,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,524,000 after buying an additional 156,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,562,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,950,000 after buying an additional 693,988 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

PSLV opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.56. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

