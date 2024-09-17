Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires 1,430 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 164.6% in the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 410.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $70.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $57.20 and a one year high of $72.32.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

