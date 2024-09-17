PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Mizuho

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PBF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered PBF Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PBF Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.91.

NYSE:PBF opened at $32.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.98. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $30.61 and a 52-week high of $62.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.56.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.39). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.31 per share, with a total value of $4,431,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,307,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,899,667.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,049,500 shares of company stock worth $109,399,914. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 95.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

