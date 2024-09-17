PayPal USD (PYUSD) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $734.30 Million

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded up 0% against the dollar. PayPal USD has a total market cap of $734.30 million and $14.69 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayPal USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC on exchanges.

About PayPal USD

PayPal USD’s total supply is 734,363,831 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 732,683,004.03821. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99971887 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $21,439,038.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

