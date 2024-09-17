PayPal USD (PYUSD) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $732.41 Million

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 16th. PayPal USD has a market cap of $732.41 million and approximately $22.91 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayPal USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PayPal USD Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 732,683,004 tokens. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 756,462,173.335807. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.9995357 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $27,764,277.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPal USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPal USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

