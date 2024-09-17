Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of PCYG stock opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.69. Park City Group has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $360.41 million, a P/E ratio of 73.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

