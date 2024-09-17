Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,691,400 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the August 15th total of 2,821,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.1 days.
Parex Resources Trading Up 2.9 %
OTCMKTS:PARXF traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.99. The stock had a trading volume of 38,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,109. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average is $15.11. Parex Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.66.
About Parex Resources
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Parex Resources
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- Trading Halts Explained
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.