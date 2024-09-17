Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,691,400 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the August 15th total of 2,821,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.1 days.

Parex Resources Trading Up 2.9 %

OTCMKTS:PARXF traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.99. The stock had a trading volume of 38,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,109. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average is $15.11. Parex Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.66.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

