Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 547,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,223 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for approximately 2.8% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $13,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,596 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 248,208.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,625,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,840 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,542,000. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 285.6% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,447,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,432 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,495 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $2,642,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 298,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,749,632.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 298,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,749,632.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 155,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $5,446,975.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 331,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,604,542.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 877,238 shares of company stock worth $27,698,572 over the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:PLTR opened at $36.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.61, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $36.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average of $25.58.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.79.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

