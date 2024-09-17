PAID Network Trading 14% Higher Over Last Week (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 16th. PAID Network has a market cap of $22.49 million and $7,446.56 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAID Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0525 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PAID Network has traded 14% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000074 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

PAID Network Token Profile

PAID Network’s total supply is 590,840,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,107,911 tokens. The official message board for PAID Network is paidnetwork.medium.com. The official website for PAID Network is paidnetwork.com. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network.

PAID Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 590,840,387.16 with 428,107,911.06 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.05426054 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $5,705.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

