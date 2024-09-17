Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) COO Darien Spencer Sells 3,844 Shares

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) COO Darien Spencer sold 3,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $23,679.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 305,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,884,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Ouster Stock Down 5.8 %
Shares of NYSE OUST traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.28. 1,134,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.40. Ouster, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $283.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.42.
Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 68.48% and a negative net margin of 122.32%. The company had revenue of $26.99 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Ouster, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ouster
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Ouster from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ouster presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OUST
Ouster Company Profile
Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ouster
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.