Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) COO Darien Spencer Sells 3,844 Shares

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) COO Darien Spencer sold 3,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $23,679.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 305,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,884,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ouster Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE OUST traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.28. 1,134,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.40. Ouster, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $283.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.42.

Get Ouster alerts:

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 68.48% and a negative net margin of 122.32%. The company had revenue of $26.99 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Ouster, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ouster

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ouster in the fourth quarter worth $4,585,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ouster by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,857,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,244,000 after purchasing an additional 569,121 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Ouster by 184.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 653,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 424,178 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ouster in the first quarter worth $1,698,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ouster by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,328,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,491,000 after purchasing an additional 164,360 shares during the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Ouster from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ouster presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OUST

Ouster Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.