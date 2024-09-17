Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Short Interest Down 20.7% in August

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 356,000 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the August 15th total of 449,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Otsuka Stock Down 50.0 %

Shares of OSUKF opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.88. Otsuka has a 52-week low of $31.05 and a 52-week high of $44.50.

About Otsuka

Otsuka Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology (IT) platformer in Japan. It operates through System Integration Business, and Service and Support Business segments. The System Integration Business segment offers management systems and collaborative software, such as ERP packages and groupware to cover a range of specialized fields, including CAD and web technologies; and software, hardware, intranet, and security products for the construction and expansion of computer networks, as well as intermediary services between manufacturers and system integrators.

