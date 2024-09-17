Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Down to $4.24

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.24, but opened at $4.14. Orla Mining shares last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 7,016 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Orla Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Orla Mining Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.89.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $84.57 million for the quarter. Orla Mining had a positive return on equity of 14.36% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Orla Mining

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLA. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Orla Mining by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,367,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,892 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,972,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,994,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Orla Mining by 335.9% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 458,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 353,400 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Orla Mining in the second quarter worth about $1,151,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Orla Mining in the first quarter worth $893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

Further Reading

