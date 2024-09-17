Oracle Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 127,864 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 98% compared to the typical daily volume of 64,598 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Melius raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.88.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $170.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $173.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.57.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Oracle will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

