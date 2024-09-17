OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.64

Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.64 and last traded at $16.64, with a volume of 342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.21.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $614.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.05 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.78.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. OneSpan had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $60.92 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in OneSpan by 860.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of OneSpan by 2,952.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of OneSpan by 15,900.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

