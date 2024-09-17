One Capital Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 76.7% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,783,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,180,000 after acquiring an additional 774,192 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 868,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,934,000 after purchasing an additional 130,619 shares during the last quarter. Gray Foundation lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 500.0% during the first quarter. Gray Foundation now owns 522,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,993,000 after purchasing an additional 435,070 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 57.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 427,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,338,000 after purchasing an additional 156,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 572.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 325,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,008,000 after purchasing an additional 276,700 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IGM opened at $92.29 on Tuesday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $98.70. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.18.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

