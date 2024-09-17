One Capital Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 51.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,147,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,632,000 after buying an additional 700,092 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,954,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,909,000 after buying an additional 1,345,065 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,403,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,089,000 after buying an additional 561,465 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,121,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,869,000 after buying an additional 693,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,755,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,741,000 after buying an additional 135,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.53.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.1 %

PEP opened at $177.21 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $183.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.67 and a 200-day moving average of $171.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.66%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

