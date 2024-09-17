One Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $238.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.96. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $239.28.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

