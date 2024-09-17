One Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

One Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,535 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR stock opened at $86.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.98 and a 200 day moving average of $82.42. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $86.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.