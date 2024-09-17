One Capital Management LLC Buys 5,469 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,888 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. DA Davidson cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.83.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $256.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.86.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.