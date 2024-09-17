One Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $673.00 price target (up previously from $621.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $624.43.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $597.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $563.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $545.56. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $362.49 and a 52 week high of $601.30. The stock has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

