One Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,094 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 115,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,138,000 after buying an additional 36,280 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 29,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $561,000.

IWD opened at $187.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $188.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.32.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

