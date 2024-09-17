Onconetix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Onconetix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 695,100 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the August 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company's stock are short sold.

ONCO stock remained flat at $0.12 during midday trading on Monday. 508,477 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,352,594. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Onconetix has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.68.

Onconetix (NASDAQ:ONCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Onconetix stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Onconetix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 306,079 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 1.37% of Onconetix at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Onconetix, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of solutions for men's health and oncology. It offers Entadfi, an FDA-approved, once daily pill that combines finasteride and tadalafil for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia; and Proclarix, an in vitro protein-based blood diagnostic test for prostate cancer.

