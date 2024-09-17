OMG Network Market Capitalization Tops $42.67 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $42.67 million and $27.33 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 36.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00040162 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006654 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00013703 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006838 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

