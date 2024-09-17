Old West Investment Management LLC Purchases 41,808 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Old West Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 708,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,808 shares during the period. NexGen Energy comprises approximately 2.2% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,131,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,834,000 after buying an additional 47,394 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 816,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 307,675 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. National Bank Financial raised NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:NXE opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.07. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -574.50 and a beta of 1.91. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $8.88.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

