Old West Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD)

Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000. Old West Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of New Gold at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 23.3% during the second quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 26,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its holdings in New Gold by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NGD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on New Gold from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of New Gold from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.66.

New Gold Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE NGD opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. New Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -31.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

