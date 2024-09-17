Old West Investment Management LLC Makes New $471,000 Investment in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 14.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,020,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,964,000 after buying an additional 378,999 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,263 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 13,003,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,084 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at $9,168,002.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,866,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,168,002.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,100 shares of company stock worth $226,375. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $14.57. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $126.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.21 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.47% and a negative net margin of 26.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

