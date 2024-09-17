Old West Investment Management LLC Has $7.39 Million Stock Holdings in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)

Old West Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,501 shares during the quarter. Cadre makes up 3.3% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Old West Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Cadre worth $7,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDRE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cadre by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 460,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,671,000 after purchasing an additional 113,722 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its stake in Cadre by 127.5% during the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 145,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 81,780 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadre by 21.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,180,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,724,000 after buying an additional 206,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cadre by 28.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 35,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cadre by 234.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 16,308 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadre Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CDRE opened at $36.11 on Tuesday. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.51 and its 200-day moving average is $34.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Cadre Announces Dividend

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $144.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.06 million. Cadre had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.65%.

Cadre Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

