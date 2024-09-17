Oasis Network (ROSE) Market Cap Reaches $425.80 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0603 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $425.80 million and $19.74 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,362.45 or 0.03874880 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00039496 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00006857 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00013176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00006857 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.05944376 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $15,816,471.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

