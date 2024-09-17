NXM (NXM) Hits Market Capitalization of $376.09 Million

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. NXM has a total market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NXM token can currently be bought for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00009232 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,062.16 or 0.99919157 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00013624 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007753 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007304 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.