Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the August 15th total of 148,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,019,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $51,000.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEA remained flat at $11.83 on Monday. 947,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,835. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.20. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $11.86.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.