NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXPW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NRXPW stock remained flat at $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,475. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11.
NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
