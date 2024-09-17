Notcoin (NOT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $760.59 Million

Notcoin (NOT) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Notcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Notcoin has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. Notcoin has a market capitalization of $760.59 million and approximately $71.47 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Notcoin Profile

Notcoin was first traded on December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,474,422,639 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,474,422,638 tokens. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin. Notcoin’s official website is notco.in.

Notcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,474,422,638.6429. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.00728371 USD and is down -1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 164 active market(s) with $67,414,347.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Notcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Notcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

