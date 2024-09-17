Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) Short Interest Up 16.2% in August

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the August 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Noble Roman’s Stock Performance
Shares of NROM opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.87. Noble Roman’s has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38.
Noble Roman’s Company Profile
