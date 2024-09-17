NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,048 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.22% of NMI worth $5,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NMI by 17.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 403,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the first quarter valued at $2,987,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth $20,006,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter worth about $532,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NMI

In related news, Director Michael J. Embler sold 26,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $1,023,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Embler sold 26,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $1,023,414.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $120,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,318.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NMIH. UBS Group cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on NMI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NMI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on NMI from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NMI from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

NMI Stock Performance

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $41.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $42.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.12.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. NMI had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

