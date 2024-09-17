Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 429,900 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the August 15th total of 366,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,299.0 days.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. stock remained flat at $24.20 on Tuesday. Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $27.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.04.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Nissin Foods Holdings Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of instant foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through the Nissin Food Products, Myojo Foods, Chilled and Frozen Foods and Beverages, Confectionery, The Americas, China, Asia, EMEA, and Domestic Others segments.

