NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading 3.3% Higher

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.58. Approximately 17,797,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 52,100,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on NIO in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.93.
Read Our Latest Research Report on NIO
NIO Trading Up 0.7 %
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($2.21). NIO had a negative net margin of 32.47% and a negative return on equity of 104.61%. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in NIO by 32.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in NIO by 34.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 69,143 shares during the last quarter. SIH Partners LLLP grew its holdings in NIO by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 663,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 338,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in NIO by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 181,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 17,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
NIO Company Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NIO
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- What Buybacks and Lower Rates Could Mean for Restaurant Brands
Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.