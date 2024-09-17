NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Trading Up 0.9%

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $80.65 and last traded at $80.53. Approximately 1,544,997 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 11,248,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down from $116.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.59.

NIKE Stock Up 1.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $121.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 408.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

