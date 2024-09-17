nib holdings limited (ASX:NHF) Insider Mark Fitzgibbon Sells 81,760 Shares

nib holdings limited (ASX:NHF – Get Free Report) insider Mark Fitzgibbon sold 81,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$5.84 ($3.95), for a total value of A$477,723.68 ($322,786.27).

Mark Fitzgibbon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 2nd, Mark Fitzgibbon bought 85,685 shares of NIB stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$6.42 ($4.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$550,097.70 ($371,687.64).

NIB Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

NIB Cuts Dividend

About NIB

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. NIB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

nib holdings limited, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites and distributes private health insurance to residents, international students, and visitors in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates in five segments: Australian Residents Health Insurance, New Zealand Insurance, International (Inbound) Health Insurance, nib Travel, and nib Thrive segments.

