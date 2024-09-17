nib holdings limited (ASX:NHF) Insider Mark Fitzgibbon Sells 81,760 Shares

nib holdings limited (ASX:NHF – Get Free Report) insider Mark Fitzgibbon sold 81,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$5.84 ($3.95), for a total value of A$477,723.68 ($322,786.27).
Mark Fitzgibbon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 2nd, Mark Fitzgibbon bought 85,685 shares of NIB stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$6.42 ($4.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$550,097.70 ($371,687.64).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61.
nib holdings limited, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites and distributes private health insurance to residents, international students, and visitors in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates in five segments: Australian Residents Health Insurance, New Zealand Insurance, International (Inbound) Health Insurance, nib Travel, and nib Thrive segments.
