Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,990,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,590 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.06% of Nextracker worth $374,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nextracker by 35.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,766,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,844,000 after purchasing an additional 460,739 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Nextracker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $890,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nextracker by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nextracker by 41.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXT opened at $37.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 2.47. Nextracker Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.14 and a 1-year high of $62.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.29.

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $719.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.71 million. Nextracker had a net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 36.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nextracker from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna began coverage on Nextracker in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nextracker in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Nextracker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.91.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

