NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NEP shares. Morgan Stanley cut NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextEra Energy Partners

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Up 1.8 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,044,055 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $91,322,000 after purchasing an additional 648,775 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,157 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 48,842 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 126,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 335,908 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $10,215,000 after purchasing an additional 38,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.05. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $20.17 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.27.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.54 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.04%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 118.69%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Free Report

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.