Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock Position Raised by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 513.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,480 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $6,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 632.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 3,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.63, for a total value of $155,107.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,906.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,644 shares of company stock worth $2,604,000. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NXST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXST

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $166.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.30 and a 1-year high of $187.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.94). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 57.19%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.