New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Trading Down 2.2%

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.68 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 95,633 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 371,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

New Found Gold Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $534.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22.

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Found Gold Corp. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in New Found Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in New Found Gold by 9.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,337,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 462,191 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in New Found Gold in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of New Found Gold by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of New Found Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. 3.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

