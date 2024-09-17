New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Trading Down 2.2%

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.68 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 95,633 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 371,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.
New Found Gold Trading Up 0.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $534.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22.
New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Found Gold Corp. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Found Gold
New Found Gold Company Profile
New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than New Found Gold
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Galmed Pharma Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for New Found Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Found Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.