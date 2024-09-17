NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NetSol Technologies stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) by 62.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of NetSol Technologies worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

