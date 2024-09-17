Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,758 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 11.6% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Netflix by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 912,684 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $615,993,000 after purchasing an additional 171,788 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 32.8% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 19.3% in the second quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,217.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,798 shares of company stock valued at $129,552,672 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $696.50 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $711.33. The company has a market cap of $300.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $660.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $638.54.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.29.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

