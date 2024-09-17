Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the August 15th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 322,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Neste Oyj Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTOIY traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.00. 111,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,854. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $11.23. Neste Oyj has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $19.29.

Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland, and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable solvents, and feedstock for bioplastics to wholesale markets.

