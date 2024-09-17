Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the August 15th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 322,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Neste Oyj Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:NTOIY traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.00. 111,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,854. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $11.23. Neste Oyj has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $19.29.
About Neste Oyj
