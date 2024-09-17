Navcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.59 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $3,965.40 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0373 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00072461 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00019400 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006865 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000110 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,646.09 or 0.40001114 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.