Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NATR. StockNews.com raised shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Nature’s Sunshine Products from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ NATR opened at $13.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.87. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $21.72.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.18). Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $110.55 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,430,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

