Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Director Sells $333,755.52 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 2,614 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.68, for a total transaction of $333,755.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Natera Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTRA traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.67. 1,343,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,068. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.56 and a beta of 1.53. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $132.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.73 and a 200 day moving average of $104.17.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $413.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.00 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Natera from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Natera from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 1,073.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 60,127 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 90,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 65,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Natera by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 6,007.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

