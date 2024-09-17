Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIOGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nascent Biotech stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.05. 226,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,705. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09. Nascent Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.28.

Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a drug to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as epithelial cancers, including lung, breast, colon, brain, and pancreas cancer.

